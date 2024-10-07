New Care Home Opens in Telford

The new home, which has capacity for 10 individuals, is designed to ensure that residents can remain as independent and self-sufficient as possible, whilst receiving the appropriate care for their needs.

Ercall Court is located in the centre of Wellington and has been opened as an extension of the services provided by the nearby Morris Care Centre, making it the largest care home in Telford. An additional five new care team members have been employed to support the residents.

Ercall Court has already seen a big demand for its services from local people with the home nearly at full capacity on opening.

The large bedrooms are all en-suite and the home boasts two separate lounges, a dining room and a spacious garden with planting stations and patio areas. Social living co-ordinators support the residents with a range of daily activities and encourage them to remain as active as possible.

Stacie Smith, home manager at Ercall Court, said: “We are delighted by the enthusiastic response from local people to the opening of Ercall Court, which is clearly a welcome addition to the elderly care provided for people in Telford. We offer something unique for those who remain largely independent and mobile, yet who may need extra help with tasks such as dressing, washing or taking medication.

“Ercall Court is a great place for people to make friends, pursue their hobbies and to enjoy their local facilities and communities. Family and friends are always welcome here and we are happy for anyone interested in seeing Ercall Court to book a visit to experience our warm and friendly home for themselves.”

Ercall Court is located in the town centre of Wellington providing easy access for friends and family to visit.