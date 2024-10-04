Doddington Lodge Shortlisted for 2024 Caring UK Awards

This incredible recognition is a true testament to the passion, hard work, and dedication of our amazing team, who treat our residents like family every single day.

At Doddington Lodge, we believe that home is where the heart is, and our team is committed to creating a warm, welcoming environment that feels just like that.

With the support of our wonderful family and friends, we always work hard to ensure every resident feels comfortable, valued, and cherished.

The awards ceremony will be held at the Athena on Thursday, December 5, and we couldn’t be prouder to represent our Doddington Lodge family.

We are absolutely thrilled to be recognised in this way. This nomination means so much to us because it reflects the incredible spirit and dedication of our team. Each member brings their heart and soul to their work, creating a home where our residents can truly thrive. We are so proud of what we’ve achieved together as a family and community.

As we prepare to celebrate this exciting achievement, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to each and every member of our team.

Your commitment to making Doddington Lodge a special place truly makes a difference in the lives of our residents.

For more information about Doddington Lodge and our services, please visit https://www.doddingtonlodge.com/ or contact us at 01584 707084