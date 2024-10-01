Fiona crowned an 'RJAH Star'

Fiona Bevan, who joined The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) in January this year, was crowned September’s winner of the monthly staff award after being nominated for ensuring patients received the correct medication.

David Blackwell, Theatre Anaesthetics Manager, hailed Fiona for being ‘the absolute definition of going above and beyond’.

He said: “Due to the current challenges of drug unavailability that Pharmacy face daily, Fiona has gone out of her way to ensure patients receive their correct medication.

“This has avoided many patients having their operations cancelled and is the absolute definition of going above and beyond. She consistently demonstrates the level of commitment to patient care that we promote and is a credit to the organisation.”

She was presented her award by Stacey Keegan, Chief Executive, consisting of a keepsake certificate, vouchers, and box of chocolates donated by the League of Friends.

Fiona said: “I was in complete shock to have Stacey present me with September’s RJAH Star Award. It really is a true testament to the Pharmacy Team – I couldn’t do it without their support and hard work every day.”

Stacey said: “Fiona has only worked at the Trust a short amount of time, and in that time, she has made such a positive impact – not just in Pharmacy, but the wider organisation. It was my pleasure to present her with September’s RJAH Stars Award. She’s a very deserving winner.”