Shropshire charity celebrates share of £1million fund

For the sixth year running, Benefact Group is giving away £1million to charities through its Movement for Good awards. Members of the public were invited to nominate causes close to their hearts, with 150 awards of £1,000 announced today across the UK and Ireland.

Grace Church Shrewsbury, is an all-age family church who welcomes and accepts everyone. They run a variety of activities to help people build relationships within the community, including prayer gatherings, children and youth events, worship events, as well as social events consisting of walks, bonfires, treasure hunts, picnics and more. They are the local charity to benefit from the initiative.

Further winners will be revealed later in the year and Shropshire residents are encouraged to keep nominating by visiting movementforgood.com/.

Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive at Benefact Group, said: “We would like to thank every single person who took the time to nominate a good cause as part of our Movement for Good Awards. Benefact Group is a family of award-winning specialist financial services companies and the third largest corporate donor to charity in the UK. Owned by a charity ourselves, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do. All of our available profits go to good causes and the more the Group grows, the more the Group can give.

“We are delighted to be able to donate over £1million to good causes each year through our Movement for Good Awards and are grateful to all our supporters, including the customers of the trusted insurer, Ecclesiastical, and the responsible and sustainable asset manager, EdenTree. We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”

Benefact Group has donated over £200million to charitable causes since 2014 and last year was recognised as the third biggest corporate giver in the UK1. The organisation aims to reach £250million in donations by 2025.

Movement for Good is funded by EIO plc, part of the Benefact Group.

By Annie Gould - Contributor