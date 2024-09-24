Pop up dance-theatre show exploring mental health to visit Wem Town Hall

The pop up dance-theatre show is set to visit Wem Town Hall on Saturday, 12 October at 7.30pm.

Performed by a small cast of four dancers in a pop-up structure, SHED invites its audience to stand on the outside and look in. A chance to witness real-life experiences told in a series of shorts, the audience get a glimpse of the stories that make us - a portrait of love and loss and the essential humanity that resides in us all.

The company behind it all, Northern Rascals, use a unique blend of theatre and contemporary dance to craft the abstract and absurd; leading audiences to narratives rooted in the current socio-political climate. Northern Rascals is led by Anna Holmes and Sam Ford, who have created an inspiring nationally recognised performance company.

Co-Artistic Director, Anna Holmes, said: "As a company rooted in the Pennines, we are thrilled to bring SHED to rural audiences. SHED delves into the messy lives we all lead, breaking down barriers of what you might expect from contemporary dance. It’s a unique opportunity for audiences to experience an intimate and up-close performance, offering a personal peek into the characters’ lives. Regardless of your experience with dance, we believe everyone can take something meaningful away from this show. We can't wait to meet new people and share this journey with you."

Tickets for SHED are on sale now, call 01939 232299.

By Emma Jones - Contributor