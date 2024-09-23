Junior football team's new kit sponsorship

The housebuilder will be the front-of-shirt kit sponsor for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons for the different junior teams, who play in Telford Junior Football League.

Based at Priorslee Academy School on Priorslee Avenue and Holy Trinity Academy on Teece Drive, the team’s pitches are nearby to Avant Homes’ Monkswood new home development.

PSG FC was founded in 2022 with the objective to offer children aged 4-16 an opportunity to meet new friends, build self-confidence and develop their football skills. It currently has both girls’ and boys’ teams.

The club’s efforts in the community have been rewarded by being nominated and shortlisted for the England Football Grassroots Football Award “Club of the Year”.

Commenting on the deal, PSG FC club secretary, Gareth Kibby said: “We are very pleased to have Avant Homes as our front-of-shirt sponsor for the next two seasons.

“This sponsorship has allowed us to provide our players with a brand new kit for the season ahead, so we are extremely grateful to Avant for its support.”

Located north east of the town centre, Monkswood offers access to Telford’s amenities and good commuter links to both the M6 and A5. All the homes benefit from Avant Homes’ signature practical design and energy efficiency.

Avant Homes West Midlands head of sales and marketing, Tom Eames, commented: “We understand the importance of sport to young people and the local community. We are committed to supporting this where we can.

“PSG FC is an asset for the local area as the first junior football club in Priorslee providing both boys and girls the opportunity to play football. It’s a privilege to be able to support them by becoming their shirt sponsor and wish them good luck for this season.”

By Josh Westerman - Contributor