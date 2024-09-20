New developments now open for Telford house hunters

Located in Lawley and Apley respectively, a stunning selection of show homes has opened at each development and are available to browse around, so come along and visit the newly opened sales centres. Anyone interested in a home at either development is encouraged to visit and speak with the Sales Advisers.

Tanya Silk, Sales Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “We’re thrilled to announce the show homes at our new communities in Telford are open for house hunters to come and view.

“Scarlet View and Silkin Meadows are going to be a really exciting developments and we’re looking forward to seeing them take shape as the first residents move in.

“We’d encourage anyone interested in the properties available to get in contact with one of our Sales Advisers to learn more about our moving schemes and offers.”

The show homes unveiled at Scarlet View include the three bedroom Ennerdale and three bedroom Kingsville style homes, which showcase the properties suitable for a wide range of buyers at the development.

Meanwhile at Silkin Meadows, the show homes available to view are the three bedroom Martham and three bedroom Knightwood style homes. Whether it is for growing families, first-time buyers, or anyone looking for a more manageable living space, these homes fit the bill.

There are multiple schemes and offers for potential home buyers to take advantage of such as Part Exchange, Deposit Boost, Own New Rate Reducer and the Key Worker Deposit Contribution, all of which are designed to make moving home easier, as well as mortgage offers included on selected properties.

The show homes at Scarlet View in Lawley, Telford. Photo: Barratt Homes

Residents at either Scarlet View or Silkin Meadows will benefit from a stunning destination. With the heart of Telford being a short drive from Apley and Lawley, The Wrekin is also available to explore for those looking to indulge in the local wildlife.

Elsewhere, a range of activities including Horsehay Village Golf Centre, Exotic Zoo Wildlife Park, and Ironbridge Gorge Museum are waiting to be explored. For those needing to commute, there is nearby access to the M54, M6 and well-connected A-roads.

The dining and family area in a show home at Scarlet View. Photo: Barratt Homes

For more information about the properties and offers available at the developments, call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8475 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Shropshire.

By Callum James Contributor