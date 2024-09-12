Epson reach £50,000 milestone to support Hope House families

The printing products and accessories firm has been supporting Hope House charity for 28 years, and has been involved in events including 36-hour fundraiser Final Moments Matter and the Telford Dark Run.

A team from Epson were invited to visit the hospice, near Oswestry. They were presented with a beautiful flower painting created by children in the hospice playroom. The flower was the perfect shade of Epson blue!

Fundraiser Dawn Ball thanked Epson for their continued fundraising and backing of Hope House.

She said: “Epson are such supportive partners who have worked with us since 1996, almost from when the hospice was first opened. As well as raising money through individual events and joining our Telford Dark Run, they have been kind enough to offer match funding for our Final Moments Matter campaigns. Together, these generous donations have exceeded the £50,000 milestone.”

Brooke Hamilton, PA to Epson’s Managing Director, said: “We are incredibly proud to have reached this significant milestone of donating a total of £50,000 to Hope House over the years. It is a privilege to support an organisation that provides such vital care and comfort to families during some of the most challenging moments in their lives. This achievement reflects our commitment to helping Hope House continue their incredible work, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with them to help more families in need.”

By Eluned Watson - Contributor