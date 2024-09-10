Railway society announce new timetable

Other activities include organising visits and excursions. These are both local and further afield; recent destinations have been the Isle of Man and Northern Island. Some visits have the attraction of being locations not necessarily open to the general public. A fully illustrated magazine is produced monthly for members, with a content of varied railway topics and illustrations by those members who are expert photographers. An example of their ability is the accompanying photo of a BR Britannia class pacific taken by our late President, Russell Mulford.

With originally 18 members the Shropshire Railway Society has grown to now number 60. Some are active volunteers on heritage railways, whilst one is now a driver for a train operating company.

The first new meeting will be on Thursday, 12 September at the Gateway Centre, Cheshire Street, Shrewsbury starting at 7pm, and visitors are welcome. The speaker will be David Hayes, with ‘Black Country Freight & The Industries Served’ as his subject. David has a wide knowledge of the variety of freight traffic on the railways, both present day and as far back as British Railways in the 1970s when steel, cement, chemicals and cars were important cargoes.

By Mervyn Pritchard - Contributor