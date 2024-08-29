It's one of the most rewarding jobs in the world...

There are two programmes starting this month – a level two course including at least half a day each week on placement, and a level three course where you will spend a full day each week at a local employer.

And the good news is that, in the majority of instances, the courses are fully-funded, so there may be nothing for students to pay.

Tutor Rachael Round said: “Teaching assistant courses are specially designed for those who enjoy being with children and young people. If you’re enthusiastic about sharing your knowledge, this could be the perfect career for you.

“It’s no exaggeration to say that these courses can be life-changing – that’s what some of our students tell us.

“We have people from all ages and backgrounds, and the study hours are designed to fit around the lives of people who may have family or childcare commitments.

“Last year we had people speaking nine different languages – everything from Ukrainian and Polish to Ghanaian and Turkish. Students can study English and maths qualifications alongside this course.”

Rachael added: “People often think this is just about working in a primary school, but it’s far wider than that. It can lead to roles at secondary schools, colleges, or working with children who have specialist educational needs.

“These courses suit anyone who is reliable, dynamic, a good communicator, and ready to work hard in an environment that can be quite tough. You need to be resilient, flexible and well organised.”

Summer Pitt, from Bridgnorth, has just completed the 18-month level three course and secured a job as a teaching assistant at Perton First School in Wolverhampton.

The 20-year-old said: “I originally did beauty therapy for a year after leaving school, but found that it wasn’t for me. I knew I wanted to do something to help children, and when I attended an open event at Telford College I really liked the look of this course.

“I’ve absolutely loved it, and am so happy. It was assignment-based which suited me perfectly, and I loved the way it was taught; you could talk to your teachers about anything. They were so supportive and friendly.”

During her studies, she completed her placements at two Bridgnorth primary schools – St Leonard’s and St Mary’s Bluecoat. She added: “I’m now working one-to-one with a child with autism in my job, which is incredibly rewarding.

“I’ve not ruled out coming back to college next year for level four or five courses which will help me to go on to become a teacher. Whatever I decide, I’ve definitely found the career for me.”

Telford College's Wellington campus. Photo: Telford College

Sarah Davies, director of health and science at Telford College, said: “Not only are these courses a pathway to an incredibly rewarding career, they offer people an opportunity to make a valuable contribution to society.”

For more details on all of Telford College’s adult education courses, see telfordcollege.ac.uk/join-us/our-courses/adult/

By Carl Jones - Contributor