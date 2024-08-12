The Fantasy and Sci-Fi Spotlight, taking place at Nerdy café, in Mardol, Shrewsbury on Sunday, 29 September, will bring a day of book and writing-related panels, workshops, traders tables and activities to the town.

Headlining the event will be special guest Emily Inkpen, author and co-director of the British Science Fiction Association award-winning audio drama The Dex Legacy. Written by Emily and produced by Alternative Stories, since the launch of Season 1 in 2022, the drama has received over 200,000 downloads internationally, placing it in the top 3 per cent of global podcasts.

Other authors to be attending include David Gemmell Morningstar Award finalist, Stephen Aryan and Tim Hardie, a finalist in the 2021 Self-published Fantasy Blog Off competition, a contest run yearly by acclaimed author Mark Lawrence. Both Tim and Stephen will be running workshops at the event, aimed at helping aspiring writers plan and enhance their writing.

Joel Smith, known as The Shropshire DM, will add a storytelling flair to the event as he takes on the role of MC and host for the live panels and interviews.

David Gemmell Morningstar Award finalist, Stephen Aryan will be hosting a writer workshop. Photo: Stephen Aryan

Event organiser and fantasy author HL Tinsley said: "We’re thrilled to bring some of the best fantasy and science fiction writers to the NERDY café. Attendees will have the chance to discover amazing books and authors they might otherwise not have known about and get tips on starting their own writing journeys. Gaming and writing often go hand in hand—it’s all about telling great stories and sharing that passion with others."

Walk in entry to the event is free, however capacity is limited and booking is advised. Secured entry tickets cost £2.49 and include any standard drink from the café menu. The first 30 guests to arrive will receive a goody bag of book related goodies. You can follow the event on X/Twitter - @SFFspotlight24

To secure entry for the event, please visit fantasyandscifispotlight.co.uk/

By Holly Tinsley - Contributor