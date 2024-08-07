Coffee and cake anyone? An invitation to join cancer support group's fundraising morning

Macmillan offers emotional, practical, physical and financial support for people living with cancer at every stage of their cancer experience. Since we started, 10 years ago, Ludlow Cancer Support Group has worked closely with Macmillan professionals in Shrewsbury and Hereford, receiving practical and valued assistance and specific advice for individual problems. The charity is 98 per cent funded by voluntary donations, so fundraising is essential!

Join us on September 27 in the Parish Centre of St. Peter's Church on Henley Road, Ludlow (SY8 1QZ) between 10.30am and 12.30pm, and help us raise vital funds.

Entrance is £3, to include tea or coffee and cake. There will also be a tombola, and all proceeds will go to Macmillan Cancer Support.

LCSG member, Claire Taylor, offers guests their choice of cake. Photo: Rosemary Wood

For further information, please contact Rosemary Wood on 01584 875438, email rosemary.wood3@gmail.com or visit ludlowcancersupport.org

By Rosemary Wood - Contributor