Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust celebrates new relationship this Disability Pride Month

PODS is an independent Telford and Wrekin based charity for parent carers who have a child or young person, from newborn to aged 25, with a disability or additional need.

The relationship between PODS and the Trust, a heritage conservation and education charity, began in February 2020 when PODS became a Community Patron of the Trust. With this type of yearly membership PODS gets benefits including annual museum passes that the people who use PODS’ services and their families can use.

The charity organises regular visits to Blists Hill Victorian Town for its members. Most recently, on 22 July, a group of parents and children visited the new beach and Victorian Seaside Experience, installed for the summer holidays, as part of PODS’ holiday scheme whereby it organises outings for families during the summer holidays.

The team at PODS has also been working with the Trust to advise it on welcoming people with physical and hidden disabilities to its museums. In January they delivered a training session to managers at the Trust to raise awareness of the specific needs of this category of visitor and how to give them a better experience. PODS has also been working with specific project teams at the Trust to give advice on future plans including creating dedicated calm spaces and having members of staff dedicated to supporting visitors with additional needs.

Elaine Pearce, Project Manager at PODS, said: “We are delighted to be working with the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust as we know that the insight of our members helps the Trust give visitors with physical and hidden disabilities a better experience.

“The parents and carers we work with enjoy coming to Blists Hill Victorian Town where they know staff will give them a warm welcome, and they are happy to help the Trust as it develops new initiatives they know will improve the experience for PODS members and other visitors even more.”

Andrea Nelson, Community Engagement and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Manager at the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said: “We are grateful to PODS for the insight they give us; they have already helped us improve the experience of people with physical and hidden disabilities at the Trust’s museums.

“We are currently rolling out the Sunflower scheme to front-of-house staff; we now have a dedicated web page where people with hidden disabilities can find out more information to help plan their visits; and we are working on plans to create calm spaces at our busiest museums where people can take a break. The input of PODS in developing initiatives such as these is invaluable.”

Karen Davies, Museum Development Director at the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said: “Our museums are for everyone and working with PODS helps us ensure we give visitors with additional needs the best possible experience. We have a collective responsibility to build a more inclusive and supportive community that respects everyone. We want everyone to feel welcome, enjoy their visit, and thrive having experienced our museums.”

Disability Pride Month is an annual event which aims to raise awareness of disabilities, start positive conversations and celebrate the diversity and differences of the disabled community.

For further information, interviews and picture or filming requests, contact Sarah Watson, Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust Communications Manager, on sarah.watson@ironbridge.org.uk

By Sarah Watson - Contributor