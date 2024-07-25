Student from Wem advocating for normalisation and embracing visible differences

My name is Sophie, and I was born with a raised birthmark called a hemangioma on my face. Growing up, I struggled with the fact that I never saw anyone who looked like me. Living in Wem for the whole duration of my childhood and learning how to navigate in a town where I didn't see anyone that looked similar to myself was difficult.

People would stare and make nasty comments about my appearance. I didn’t have the confidence to stand up for myself, and I hated that. When I was 16, I decided to have my birthmark removed at the Birmingham Children's Hospital. The staff at this hospital were amazing, they gave me the most positive experience. I knew I’d be left with a scar, but it seemed a better option than keeping the birthmark.

After the operation, I felt a new sense of positivity. My scar was less noticeable than my birthmark, which gave me confidence. However, I also experienced a strange sense of identity loss. It was frustrating to feel that my only option for acceptance was to change myself.

I participated in online support groups from Changing Faces. I didn’t wear any makeup during the sessions. It was nice to reveal my ‘real’ self to a group of people I knew wouldn’t judge me.

Sophie as a baby. Photo: Sophie Lauren Allmark

That’s why I’m passionate about better representation and normalisation of visible differences. The more we see diverse appearances in the media, the less people like me will worry about showing their true selves in public.

I’m a final year student at the Fashion Retail Academy in London and I am looking to bring some positivity to the visible difference community. I am creating my own channels for bringing positivity to the visible differences scene. If you would like to follow my journey, reach out for advice or learn more about the topic my TikTok channel is @SophieLAllmark.

By Sophie Allmark - Contributor