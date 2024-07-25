Chirk Cricket Club sporting a new look

As well as sporting striking coloured kit, the teams are playing with a pink ball. Sadly, the weather intervened with Chirk on top, having amassed 248 in 39.4 overs, with Gareth Partridge in sparkling form with the bat to reach 93 before being run out. Liam Walker (38), Andrew Swarbrick (27) and Nick Flack (26) also made useful contributions, before reducing visitors Wroxeter & Uppington CC to 68-3 when the rain arrived and brought a premature end to the Shropshire County Cricket League Division 1 clash.

Chirk's new green kit is manufactured by B3 Cricket, and features club sponsors Heatsource Energy Solutions, Nyke Energy Services and Terry's Auto Repairs.

The club recently invested in new sight screens, following a fundraising effort that culminated in a well-attended race night at the Chirk AAAs earlier this month. Further fundraising events are planned as the club looks to continue to invest in improved facilities.

The club has an active youth scene, with clubs in the under 9, under 11 and under 13 categories. Youth training for all age categories takes place on a Tuesday at the AAAs ground, starting at 6pm. Chirk also has a Second XI, which plays in the Shropshire County Cricket League Division 7.

If you would like to find out more about the club, you can follow them on X, formerly Twitter, @ChirkCC or on Facebook at facebook.com/Chirkcricketclub/.

By M Wright - Contributor