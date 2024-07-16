Shropshire WI group enjoy summer outing to the home of first WI in UK

We were greeted on a drizzly day by members of the Anglesey Federation and had a very interesting talk about the early history of the WI and of the building and Toll House where we were sitting.

Members explored the tiny WI Museum in the Toll House before Anglesey WI served us a splendid lunch.

Such interesing photos in the Museum. Photo: Cathy Swan

Of course we had to have some retail therapy in Llanfair before we left, and in Bettws-y-Coed on the way home. At least the sun was shining then, and it was a thoroughly good day enjoyed by us all!

Brollies up for our visit to Anglesey. Photo: Cathy Swan

By Cathy Swan - Contributor