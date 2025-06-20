Mayor praises pupils who are '100 per cent credit to themselves and their school'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

There were several musical performances by students, the highlight being the school singing a ‘Song for Wrexham’.

The school choir had won the ‘Song for Wrexham’ competition organised by Wrexham Music Co-operative in late 2024, with the song now featuring in many promotion films about Wrexham.

Students were told about the history of the mayors and the consorts’ chains of office.

Madame Mayor Councillor Beryl Blackmore said: "We were overwhelmed by the students respect, their behaviour and their manners, 100% credit to themselves and the school. The Song for Wrexham was sung with pride by the pupils."

She also told the students that this visit was high up on the list of highlights this year.