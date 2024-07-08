Rail Rambles group celebrates 35th anniversary
It is 35 years since Rail Rambles was started by Alan Howard, Vice-President of the Ramblers' Association. The group was set up to support the railways, in particular the Heart of Wales line, by encouraging people to use the train for access to the countryside for walking. Since then the group has gone from strength to strength with between 10 and 30 walkers regularly coming out on Saturdays.
On Saturday, 6 July, to mark the 35th anniversary, a five mile walk was organised from Church Stretton Railway Station to the Yew Tree Inn in All Stretton, where a special buffet lunch was enjoyed by nearly 40 regular walkers.
All Rail Rambles are guided by experienced leaders. The walks are free and anyone can come any time just by boarding the advertised train at Shrewsbury station (or elsewhere down the line) and joining the group. It is not a club and there is no membership subscription. The programme may be seen online at railrambles.org/programme.
By John Mattocks - Contributor