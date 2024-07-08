Rail Rambles group celebrates 35th anniversary

On Saturday, 6 July, to mark the 35th anniversary, a five mile walk was organised from Church Stretton Railway Station to the Yew Tree Inn in All Stretton, where a special buffet lunch was enjoyed by nearly 40 regular walkers.

All Rail Rambles are guided by experienced leaders. The walks are free and anyone can come any time just by boarding the advertised train at Shrewsbury station (or elsewhere down the line) and joining the group. It is not a club and there is no membership subscription. The programme may be seen online at railrambles.org/programme.

Climbing from the valley. Photo: Diane Hambleton

By John Mattocks - Contributor