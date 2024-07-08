Annual bed-push fundraiser for Ludlow hospital rides again!

Mark and his gallant team spend the day dressed in costume touring the town collecting. This year’s event is being made in memory of one of Ludlow’s best known charity supporters, the late Marina Clent MBE, for many years a trustee of the league. The Money raised will go towards helping to refurbish the End of Life Suite at the Community hospital. For those unable to donate on Saturday, collection boxes will be available in Ludlow Tesco during the week.

Jennifer Gill, Co-Chair of the League of Friends says: "The hospital management have asked the League for its help in enhancing the End of Life Suite at our community hospital, both for the benefit of patients and also their families. The League is very happy to support this initiative and our Bed Push event on Saturday will raise funds to improve the overnight sleeping arrangements for patients families so that they can remain in the hospital with their loved ones at what is a very sad and difficult time.

"This project will lead into renovations for the End of Life Suite so enabling patient families to stay overnight in more comfortable surroundings. The League of Friends think it essential that continued improvements are undertaken at our Community hospital for the benefit of South Shropshire residents. Of course, our greater aim is to have a new community hospital on the existing EcoPark land."

Mark Hiles, local resident and passionate supporter of Ludlow Hospital, said: "In a world where we are always so grateful to have an NHS, there is always the worry that in the future it may not be there, or we may not have access to the service we need locally – especially with what happened to my wife and the lack of maternity services when giving birth to our daughter.

"We are always grateful to those who go above and beyond, even in challenging times to make sure that our local NHS services have the equipment they need. We are in awe of the fabulous work the League of Friends do for Ludlow Community Hospital and to be a small part of that does give you a sense of pride.

"It’s a great feeling to think the Bed Push team have given something back to the community. And what better way to raise vital funds for our community hospital than get dressed up, have a little fun and bring a smile to everyone. We are always blown away by the generosity of the public and the enthusiasm that the event continues. So come and see us on Saturday, have a chat, a picture and if you can donate. Thank you."

More details can be found at Ludlow Hospital League of Friends website at ludlowlof.org.uk.

By Steve Catanach - Contributor