Bird boxes aplenty as BASC Wales helps Scouts become next generation of conservationists

BASC Wales attended the camp to teach the youngsters about the importance of conservation and biodiversity which saw more than 1,400 Scouts from across Wales attended the two-day event at the Royal Welsh Showground in Builth Wells.

BASC Wales director Steve Griffiths said the biannual event provided a great platform for young people to learn new skills, he said: “After receiving funding from BASC’s Legacy fund, the BASC Wales team took the opportunity to attend the camp for the first time in an effort to inspire the Scouts to become the next generation of conservationists.

“It was such a rewarding experience to be part of the All-Wales Scout Camp 2024 and engage with so many young people eager to learn about protecting and preserving our countryside.

“Judging by the number of Scouts walking round with bird boxes under their arms, it would be fair to say the future of biodiversity is safe in the hands of the next generation.”

James Evans, Member of the Senedd for Brecon and Radnorshire and shadow minister for rural affairs, said: “It’s great that BASC was able to engage with so many Scouts from across Wales. The work that BASC does to educate young people about conservation and wildlife is vital in addressing some of the future challenges we face.”

By Debbie Collins - Contributor