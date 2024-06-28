A celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Victorian church restoration

The opening event is a free evening concert by St. Oswald’s own ‘Scholars and Gentlemen’ on July 6. Further events are planned throughout the summer including a series of ‘Music for a Summer’s Evening’ concerts, bell ringing, historical talks from English and Welsh academics, and the ‘Knitted Bible’, a series of bible stories recreated in wool will be on display throughout August.

Many of the events are free to enter, and tickets for the ‘Summer Evening’ series are available from R.J. Christian (Jewellers) on the Bailey Head, or from St. Oswald’s Church office.

The Church Wardens and I look forward to meeting up with you.

St. Oswald's Church Wardens. Photo: Harvey Gibbons

By Harvey Gibbons - Contributor