A celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Victorian church restoration
On the weekend of July 6 and 7, St. Oswald’s, the old parish church of Oswestry, begins a programme of events to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Victorian restoration. Featuring talks and music events, the programme aims to illustrate how the history of Oswestry and St. Oswald’s is intertwined and will draw on Oswestry’s links to Welsh and English history and their cultural heritages.
The opening event is a free evening concert by St. Oswald’s own ‘Scholars and Gentlemen’ on July 6. Further events are planned throughout the summer including a series of ‘Music for a Summer’s Evening’ concerts, bell ringing, historical talks from English and Welsh academics, and the ‘Knitted Bible’, a series of bible stories recreated in wool will be on display throughout August.
Many of the events are free to enter, and tickets for the ‘Summer Evening’ series are available from R.J. Christian (Jewellers) on the Bailey Head, or from St. Oswald’s Church office.
The Church Wardens and I look forward to meeting up with you.
By Harvey Gibbons - Contributor