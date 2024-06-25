Much Wenlock blooming this weekend!

On Saturday, 29 June, the beautiful gardens of Wenlock Abbey will be open to visitors from 2pm to 5pm, in aid of Severn Hospice, with refreshments available in the Priory Hall.

If you pop into Holy Trinity Church that day, you will hear the church choir singing hymns, this sponsored 'Big Sing' is raising funds for young choristers to attend a choral school in Bath over the summer.

Then on Sunday, 30 June, a variety of town and cottage gardens, including some new ones, will be open to visitors. The trail of 19 gardens around the town will run from 1pm to 4.30pm, with tea and cakes served in the church. Funds raised will help the upkeep and preservation of Holy Trinity Church.

Photo: Jan Ratcliffe

By Tim Ratcliffe - Contributor