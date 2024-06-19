Choir and guest singers to perform popular opera Carmen

Carmen is one of the most popular and frequently performed operas in the classical opera repertoire, with Habanera and Seguidilla, the Flower Song and the Toreador Song being among the best known and loved of all operatic arias. The opera is full of exuberant melodies, with emotions running high, thanks to its depiction of love, obsession, jealousy and pride.

Because of the musical stature of Carmen, the opera stands out as an obvious choice for concert performance. Unlike previous Opera galas given by the Marches Choir, where numerous extracts from several operas were performed as stand-alone pieces, this year they will present a one-opera evening. The performance will have a narrative thread, with music in sequence, following the intriguing story of Carmen, with all the main musical highlights. The roles of the fiery gypsy Carmen (who will be performed by local professional soprano Caroline Clarke), the jealous lover Don Jose and the proud matador Escamillo will take centre stage with the choir, to bring the story to life.

This thrilling opera with its sparkling music will be set in the magnificent surroundings of Walcot Hall Ballroom, a perfect setting for a wonderful evening of musical entertainment!

The concert will start at 7.30pm, tickets £15 (children and students free) are available by calling 07779 314609 or online at: ticketsource.co.uk/the-marches-choir/t-earyexd and can also be purchased from choir members or on the night at the venue.

By Holly Godman - Contributor