Village fete to bring community together for day of affordable fun

We brought back Edgmond Village Fete in 2022 as it had been 28 years since there was last one in the village. We wanted to hold something to bring the community together for affordable fun, keeping our prices low so everyone gets to enjoy the day.

Edgmond Village Hall is a charity, so all funds go to the hall from this event, although this isn't a profit making event, it is still nice to be able to part fund some of the event for next year's fete.

We have wonderful Sponsors, Logalog and ETAK Creative, they are incredible and help us to advertise and make it possible to hold the fete.

Edgmond Village Fete - fun for the whole family!

So please come and support us from 11am to 3pm, entry is free, and please pray for nice weather!

By Chloe Rogers - Contributor