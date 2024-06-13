'Musical Memories' concert to raise funds for charity and historic pipe organ

The concert will feature the highly talented Matthew Richards, who was a contestant on the first series of The Piano on Channel 4, who will be playing piano and ukulele.

From playing the piano at the age of five, and discovering his natural ability of perfect pitch, Matthew, a visually impaired pianist and composer living in Wolverhampton, later became the Musical Director of The George Formby Society in 2010.

The community focussed free event starts at 3.30pm until 5.30pm and will include a cream tea during the interval, this has been made possible by the generous sponsorship and support of the local business community in Wellington.

Tickets for this event can be booked by phoning 07976 100321.

This is a dementia friendly event and there will be a retiring collection in aid of Alzheimer’s Society and All Saints Church Organ restoration Fund.

More details about All Saints can be found at: allsaints-wellington.org.

By Andrew Beach - Contributor