Children’s choir to open art and music festival

Bobby Britnell, the coordinator of the festival said: “We heard the children sing at a service in Clun at Christmas and knew we wanted them at our Festival. We are delighted they said yes!”

The Bettws Triangle features three days of live, uplifting folk classical, jazz and original music from bands, solo performers and community choirs complemented by exhibitions of local artists work in unique venues in Bettws y Crwyn set high in the glorious South Shropshire hills.

Free daytime events are at St Mary’s Church (SY7 8PH), Black Mountain Chapel (SY7 8PJ) and Moor Hall Studio (SY7 8PH). Ticketed evening performances at Bettws Parish Hall (SY7 8PP) this year feature guitarist Jon Wilks, singer/songwriter Ruth Angel with poet Liz Berry and renowned folk musicians John Kirkpatrick and Sue Harris with Benji Kirkpatrick.

The festival now in its fourth year, is organised by a team of volunteers to showcase the wealth of local artists and musicians who contribute so much to life in this remote part of Shropshire and to celebrate the inspiring landscape in which we live.

Shropshire folk group Rapsquillion at last year's festival

The festival runs from Friday, June 14 to Sunday June 16, for the full programme, tickets and more information, see thebettwstriangle.co.uk or contact Bobby Britnell on 01547 510664 email bobby@bobbybritnell.co.uk.

By Gillian Binks - Contributor