Highley beauty salon ranks ninth in the UK for best nail salon

After working mobile, working in salons, spas and hotels, Nicole took the leap to open her own salon in Highley, Bridgnorth one year ago, and six months into opening NT Beauty, Nicole got the news that she had made it into the finals of the national awards.

After months of prepping for the big red carpet awards held on June 1 at the ICC in Birmingham, Nicole was sat amongst other finalists within the hair and beauty industry.

The list of top 50 finalists were being drawn and it certainly left Nicole speechless to see her name come ninth, she said: "I am extremely grateful for this huge opportunity and I honestly could not have done it without every single person to have walked through the door. You have all made me dream a reality and I can not wait to see what the next year brings and can't wait to meet more of you."

She added: "I want to make a special thanks to my wonderful partner who has stood by my side through every stage, spent his evenings collecting furniture and truly believing in me, even when I didn't. And a huge thank-you to my dad, who gave up his Sundays to make my salon come to life. Without you my family, this would all still be a dream."

You can find NT Beauty at 1 Garden Village, Highley.

By Nicole Taylor - Contributor