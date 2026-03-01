Fears grow of regional instability after death of Iran’s leader

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a major attack on Iran launched by Israel and the United States, throwing the future of the Islamic Republic into doubt.

The killing of Mr Khamenei after decades in power has sparked angry scenes in other parts of the Middle East and elsewhere, raising the risk of potential regional instability.

In Pakistan, at least six people were killed in clashes with police after hundreds of protesters stormed the US Consulate in the port city of Karachi.

Police and officials at a hospital in Karachi said at least eight people were also wounded in the clashes. Police said the protesters were later dispersed and the situation was under control.

Supporters of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have taken to the streets in several countries to mourn his death (KM Chaudary/AP)

Tens of thousands of people in Indian-controlled Kashmir have staged a massive demonstrations to denounce the killing.

Since early on Sunday, mostly Shiite Muslims hit the streets across the region as they chanted “Death to America” and “Death to Israel”.

Some wailed in mourning while carrying Mr Khamenei’s portrait.

The Iranian leader enjoyed a significant following in Kashmir among Shiite Muslims, and his portrait adorned several streets prominently across the region.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, a prominent Kashmiri religious leader, voiced deep sorrow and outrage over what he termed the “brutal killing” of the Iranian leader. He said in a statement the killing “has shaken the Muslim world” and called for a protest strike in Kashmir on Monday.

A huge protest against the killing has taken place in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir (Mukhtar Khan/AP)

Officials in Oman said an oil tanker in the strategic Strait of Hormuz has come under attack, injuring four mariners on board.

The attack targeted a Palau-flagged vessel called Skylight, the state-run Oman News Agency said. It described the crew as Indian and Iranian.

It was not clear who attacked the vessel, but it came as authorities have said Iran has been threatening ships travelling the strait via radio since the United States and Israel launched its attack on Iran.

In Iraq, a militant group claimed responsibility for a drone attack “targeting American bases in Irbil”, according to the Rudaw media outlet.

Smoke could be seen from an area where the US has an air base there, but it was not immediately clear whether it had been hit.