Anthony Joshua’s driver appears in court after deadly crash in Nigeria

The driver in crash that injured British heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua and killed his two friends in Nigeria has appeared in court.

Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, appeared at a local court in south-western Ogun state following the accident in December that occurred near the economic hub of Lagos.

He is charged with dangerous driving, causing death and driving without a valid national driver’s licence.

Kayode was driving Joshua and his friends in a Lexus SUV when it hit a stationary truck on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway which links Ogun state to Lagos, causing minor injuries to Joshua and the death of his two close associates – Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele.

Anthony Joshua (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Officials later said they found the driver to be driving at high speed.

The defendant was first charged early January for dangerous driving causing death, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care and driving without a valid national driver’s licence.

He was at the time granted bail of five million naira (£2,600).

The defendant arrived at the Sagamu Magistrates’ Court in Ogun wearing a black hoodie and black trousers – and in the company of his lawyers.

The court, however, adjourned the trial until February 25 following a request by prosecutors.

Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, the driver in a crash that injured Anthony Joshua and killed his two friends (Sunday Alamba/AP)

Defence lawyers appeared to push back over the application for adjournment.

“Coupled with the fact that the matter is slated for definite hearing for today, and their witnesses are in court, nothing stops the court from going on,” Abiodun Olalekan, the defence counsel, told reporters.

Joshua, a two-time heavyweight champion, returned to the United Kingdom after the accident that raised questions about road safety in Nigeria.

Joshua has family roots in Nigeria and he briefly attended boarding school there as a child. He also holds Nigerian nationality.