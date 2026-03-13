Ex-MI5 employee made ‘highly disturbing’ claims of rape and torture, court told

A disgruntled former MI5 employee made “highly disturbing” claims of rape, child abuse and torture after he left the security service amid concern for his mental health, his partly-secret trial has heard.

Former government IT contractor Juan Joseph, 43, is accused of breaching the Official Secrets and National Security Acts by repeatedly leaking information to a foreign power while pursuing his complaint.

The court heard that Juan Joseph visited Latvia and attempted to arrange a meeting at the embassy of a foreign power (Nick Ansell/PA)

The Old Bailey has heard that Joseph was mentally unwell when he emailed the foreign state and travelled to Riga in Latvia, where he tried to arrange a meeting at an embassy in December 2024.

On Friday, MI5’s former head of HR gave evidence about a series of grievances Joseph made after his mental health declined and his contract was terminated four years before.

The deputy director said that during his 11 years at MI5 and another intelligence community organisation, Joseph had the highest vetting clearance.

This allowed him access to classified information, including on desktops and “everything that MI5 staff would have access to”, she said.

On August 4 2020, Joseph began to display symptoms of “mental fragility, extreme anxiety and paranoia”, the witness said.

He was referred to St Thomas’ Hospital in London but discharged himself before he could be assessed.

She told jurors: “Upon learning this, his Developed Vetting (DV) was reviewed by MI5 and it was recommended to be withdrawn. As a result of the withdrawal of his DV, his contract was terminated. He was escorted from the estate on 30 October 2020.”

At his exit meeting with vetting officers at MI5 headquarters at Thames House in London, Joseph signed an Official Secrets Act declaration and was warned of the consequences of unauthorised disclosures.

Giving evidence from behind a screen, the witness said Joseph lodged four grievances, the first on the day he went to hospital.

Joseph had alleged his client relations manager at MI5 had made “racialist comments to and about him”, she said.

“My HR case work department conducted a high-level investigation and concluded that the grievance was not made out,” she told jurors.

In 2021, Joseph emailed his former agency and the director general of MI5 further complaints, jurors heard.

The anonymous witness said: “They described a history which was highly disturbing.

“They included the rape of others and himself, abuse of minors, abductions, the attempted assassination of a former director general, conspiracy to murder, torture and assault on himself and others.”

Prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward KC said: “As far as MI5 was concerned, were any of the events described in any way true or accurate?”

The witness replied: “No.”

Under cross-examination, she agreed that Joseph’s mental fragility was concerning because of the work MI5 does, adding it was “more so if the person does not have appropriate support”.

She confirmed a “duty of care” to employees, but said that as a contractor, Joseph was not classified as an MI5 employee.

Another anonymous witness told how Joseph claimed to have been “victimised” and “gaslit” during the meeting to terminate his contract with MI5.

The senior HR manager told jurors that Joseph was given no reason for his vetting status being withdrawn, but the defendant thought it was to do with concerns around his mental health.

Joseph maintained he was “well” and “referred to the mental health allegations as bogus and ongoing victimisation and gaslighting”, the witness said.

A witness told the trial at the Old Bailey that Juan Joseph felt he had been ‘treated poorly’ (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

He told jurors: “He felt that he had been treated poorly. He also referenced the Black Lives Matter movement and questioned whether his Developed Vetting had been withdrawn because of his ethnicity.

“At this point, his vetting officer assured him that this was not the case.”

Joseph also claimed to have told his vetting officer that colleagues had subjected him to “bullying behaviour and worse” because of his race, jurors heard.

However, the vetting officer denied knowing about it and invited him to “elaborate further”, the court heard.

Ms Ledward asked: “Did he elaborate?”

The witness replied: “No. He confirmed he preferred to seek legal redress for the matter.

“He was told it was his right to seek any legal redress that he wished and any complaint could be made to the investigatory powers tribunal.”

Ms Ledward asked: “Is there any record of his demeanour?”

The HR manager replied: “He did not appear shocked by the decision and was calm, polite and respectful throughout the meeting.”

Joseph declined the offer of seeing a welfare officer after the meeting.

In August 2024 he applied to Westminster Magistrates’ Court for a summons to start a private prosecution relating to an allegation of assault at work in April 2019.

When his application was rejected, he applied for a judicial review by the High Court and began copying an email linked to a foreign state in to his communications, it is alleged.

On December 8 2024, Joseph travelled to Riga where he allegedly sent two emails requesting a meeting at a foreign embassy there.

On his arrest at an Ibis Hotel on January 30 2025, he claimed to be an armed MI5 officer and a lock knife was found in his pocket.

A search of Joseph’s home nearby led to the discovery of a homemade card purporting to identify him as an MI5 officer.

The defendant, from Sutton, south London, has denied all the charges against him and the trial continues.