Full probe into sex claims against ex-officer ‘essential’ for public trust

A full investigation of multiple sex crime allegations against a former police officer in Northern Ireland is “essential” for public confidence in policing, the region’s chief constable has said.

Jon Boutcher welcomed the investigation undertaken by the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland and said his organisation would assist in “every way possible”.

The former officer was arrested by ombudsman investigators in December on suspicion of committing more than 10 non-recent offences, including rape, other sexual offences and misconduct in public office.

They are alleged to have occurred between 2000 and 2009 while he was a serving officer.

On Tuesday, the ombudsman’s office said there were multiple potential victims.

Hugh Hume, ombudsman chief executive, said the “impact, scale and complexity” of the investigation had become clear and warned that other cases may be affected as all of the watchdog’s available resources were allocated to the case.

Responding to Mr Hume’s update, Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Constable Mr Boutcher said on Wednesday: “I very much welcome the announcement of the Police Ombudsman’s investigation into a former police officer and will continue to assist in every way possible. It is essential for public confidence in policing that any and all lines of inquiry are fully investigated by the Police Ombudsman.

“To that end, I appeal to anyone who has any information whatsoever to come forward to assist the ombudsman. This former officer left policing some 15 years ago but we must not be complacent, there is no place for such behaviours anywhere in society, moreover in policing. We are here to protect people, not breach their trust.

“Any abuse of position for sexual purposes is wholly unacceptable. It represents a serious breach of trust and a violation of the high standards rightly expected of police officers.”

Mr Boutcher said he wanted to reassure the public that “significant work” has been undertaken in the PSNI since 2011 to “further strengthen professional standards, vetting, misconduct reporting processes and to ensure learning from past failures”.

He highlighted that after the 2021 murder of Sarah Everard by Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, and sex crimes committed by another Met officer, David Carrick, the PSNI carried out a review of investigations related to the conduct of 134 of its officers over a 10-year period.

Mr Boutcher said the review made several recommendations and identified gaps in individual investigations and the PSNI’s safeguarding response between 2012 and 2022.

The chief constable said he was determined to “shine a light” on the extent of sexism and misogyny in the PSNI to ensure the organisation is as “effective as possible in ending such behaviours”.

He said he had commissioned an independent review on those issues, conducted by Rachel Langdale KC, and he would make the results of the exercise public next month.

Sarah Everard was murdered by Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens (CPS/PA)

Mr Boutcher said sexism, misogyny and wider unacceptable behaviours were a specific area of focus in a recent workforce inclusion survey and the PSNI had also reinforced its policy and guidance relating to abuse of position for sexual purposes.

“We are unequivocal that such behaviour will not be tolerated,” he added.

“We will find anyone who behaves in this way and we will use the full force of the law to deal with them.”

Listing other actions taken by the PSNI in relation to sexual violence and violence against women and girls, Mr Boutcher concluded: “The overwhelming majority of our officers and staff serve with integrity and dedication.

“Those officers and staff will be more appalled by this recent announcement from the ombudsman than anyone. This will hurt each one of our workforce who come into work every day to give their best and protect society.

“Whenever standards fall short, we will act decisively. Our focus is on protecting the vulnerable, maintaining public confidence and ensuring transparency and accountability in all that we do.”