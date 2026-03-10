Irish Premier to meet Spanish leader Sanchez in Madrid

Irish Premier Micheal Martin is to discuss the conflict in the Middle East with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid on Tuesday.

Mr Sanchez has emerged as the EU’s most vocal critic of a bombing campaign by the US and Israel on Iran, calling it a “violation of international law”.

He has come under pressure from US President Donald Trump as a result, who threatened to “cut off all trade with Spain”.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez attends a session of parliament in Madrid (Bernat Armangue/AP)

The Irish Government has said that while the US-Israeli military offensive on Iran took place without a UN mandate, it stopped short of saying that it contravened international law.

Mr Martin’s meeting with Mr Sanchez comes a week before the Irish Premier meets Mr Trump in the Oval Office on St Patrick’s Day.

Mr Martin’s trip to Madrid is part of several to EU capitals ahead of Ireland taking up the EU presidency for six months from July.

The leaders are expected to discuss the agenda for the presidency, as well as “excellent” relations between the two countries.

Mr Martin said he was looking forward to meeting Mr Sanchez in the Spanish capital.

“The success of our presidency will rely on the goodwill of our EU partners, and therefore it is important that I hear from my fellow EU leaders on what their priorities and concerns are on the range of issues that Ireland will be seeking to progress during the six months of our presidency,” Mr Martin said ahead of the meeting.

“Improving Europe’s competitiveness, enhancing our security, and promoting and protecting our shared values will be the priority issues for our presidency.

“Across these areas, there are many detailed and complex files which we will be tasked with advancing, not least the EU’s next multiannual budget.

“I will also discuss global issues with Prime Minister Sanchez, including the serious situations in the Middle East and Ukraine.

“Ireland and Spain share excellent bilateral relations, built on strong historical links and close cultural affinity, and I look forward to discussing how we can work together to further strengthen cooperation on trade, investment, energy, education, research and culture.”