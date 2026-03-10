Wet start to year causes surge in drivers hitting potholes hidden by puddles

Heavy rain at the start of the year caused a spike in drivers hitting potholes hidden in puddles, new figures suggest.

The RAC said the daily average number of pothole reports it received from broken-down drivers in February was three-and-a-half times higher than the same month last year.

It attributed this to the “incredible amount of standing water” on roads which was “hiding potholes”.

Provisional Met Office statistics show England received 42% more rain than usual between December and February, as a string of low-pressure weather systems moved across the UK from the Atlantic, with repeated outbreaks of wet and windy conditions.

(PA Graphics)

The downpours were particularly pronounced across southern and central England.

The RAC said 6,290 of its members mentioned potholes when logging breakdowns last month, compared with 1,842 in February 2025.

January saw 5,106 mentions at a daily average of 165, up from 63 in the same month last year.

Common vehicle problems caused by potholes include damaged shock absorbers, broken suspension springs and distorted wheels.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “In February there was an incredible amount of standing water and puddles on our roads, many of which were hiding potholes which sadly too many drivers fell foul of.

Members of the public were urged to continue reporting potholes and other road damage (Yui Mok/PA)

“While this amount of rain is hard for the saturated land to cope with, the RAC suspects that poor drainage may also be to blame, possibly as a result of councils not carrying out as much of these works as they have done in the past.”

Mr Williams described water as “the enemy of the roads” as it enters cracks and – when the temperature drops below 0C – freezes and expands, causing potholes.

He continued: “Preventing water from sitting on our local roads is key to their long-term health, so it’s vital more work to improve drainage is carried out.

“Without this, drivers will continue to have to fork out their hard-earned money on fixing their cars.”

RAC figures show a repair bill for a car suffering pothole damage more serious than a puncture can reach £590.

Tom Hunt, who chairs the Local Government Association’s inclusive growth committee, said: “Councils are very aware of the recent and persistent rainfall and the impact on local highways.

The Government said it was providing councils with £7.3 billion over the next four years to help them tackle potholes (Jacob King/PA)

“Local teams are working hard to fix potholes swiftly.

“However, many factors affect how quickly roads can be fixed, including the weather, safety risks, the type of road and traffic levels, to budget pressures.

“We urge members of the public to continue to report potholes and other road damage.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “We are providing councils with a record £7.3 billion over the next four years to help them tackle potholes, and it’s now over to them to get on with maintaining and upgrading their roads.

“Our new council rating system charts how well they are delivering for local people, including their long-term fixes rather than just patching up potholes.”