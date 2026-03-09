Former Spice Girl plants a kiss on the King at Commonwealth Day service

Former Spice girl Geri Halliwell-Horner caught up with the King on Commonwealth Day in the only way she knows how – with a kiss.

In a throwback to her days with the girl group, Halliwell-Horner planted a kiss on Charles’s cheek after she gave a passionate speech about female empowerment and hailed the Commonwealth as a “family of equals”.

She spoke at the annual Westminster Abbey service celebrating the Commonwealth, which was attended by Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, senior Government figures and a 1,800-strong congregation.

In her “reflection” Halliwell-Horner highlighted how International Women’s Day fell on Sunday, one day ahead of Commonwealth Day events, and told invited guests: “As a young girl, it was creativity and education that gave me courage and confidence.

“Words allowed me to imagine a bigger world. Stories gave me courage and courage changes everything.

“When we educate a girl we’re not ticking a box, we’re investing in leadership, in stability, in possibility.

“And we know this to be true – when a woman succeeds, communities thrive. When communities thrive, nations grow stronger.”

The Princess of Wales attended the service (Jonathan Brady/PA)

She famously left red lipstick on Charles’ cheek when the Spice Girls met the then Prince of Wales at a Prince’s Trust event in 1997, and over the years she has kissed him when they have met.

There was also a kiss and a hug from Halliwell-Horner for Camilla, when the royal couple met some of those performing at the service afterwards.

Halliwell-Horner, an ambassador for the Royal Commonwealth Society, which held the service, and the King’s Trust, said in her speech: “The Commonwealth at its best is a family of equals, different, yes, but connected by shared values and a shared responsibility.

“It reminds us that standing together, standing together is not a weakness, it’s a strength. It is how we turn our hope into action.”

The King during the service at Westminster Abbey (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

Across the road from the abbey was a protest by a number of groups including anti-monarchy organisation Republic, whose supporters held up “What did you know?” placards, referencing the Jeffrey Epstein scandal which led to the downfall of the King’s brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Around 50 activists from the Peter Tatchell Foundation and partner groups had also gathered to highlight how almost 30 Commonwealth countries still criminalise same-sex relationships.

For decades, the service has been broadcast by the BBC but this year the corporation decided not to show the event, which “reflects the difficult choices we have to make in light of our funding challenges”, a spokesperson said.

Outgoing BBC director general Tim Davie was among the congregation, as was singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading, who performed at last year’s service, broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, children’s author Dame Jacqueline Wilson, Prince Albert of Monaco and Halliwell-Horner’s husband Christian Horner, formerly the boss of Formula One team Red Bull.

Oti Mabuse speaking during the annual Commonwealth Day service (Aaron Chown/PA)

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Oti Mabuse echoed Halliwell-Horner’s words in her reflection when she said: “At its best the Commonwealth is a collaboration of people.

“People who may look different, we may speak different languages, we may practise different traditions, and yet we are united by shared values – dignity, respect, opportunity and hope.

“So today, I invite all of us to reflect: Who are we becoming as a Commonwealth? Are we opening doors wide enough for the next generation to walk through?

“Are we truly, truly listening to the voices of the young ones? Are we turning our diversity into strength? Are we turning hope into action?”