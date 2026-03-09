More than £80,000 raised for Glasgow businesses destroyed by fire

More than £80,000 has been raised for Glasgow businesses destroyed by the fire next to Central Station.

The crowdfunding platform GoFundMe said the sum had been raised for six firms which lost their premises in the blaze.

A number of crowdfunders have been launched to support affected businesses.

The list includes tattoo parlour BerLin Co, in Union Street, which has received more than £2,500 in donations.

Posting on GofundMe its owner Caitlin MGregor wrote: “This is the last thing we thought we’d ever have to do.

“Myself and my best friend Bernadette have watched our wee studio, our livelihood for the last six years burn to the ground.

“I narrowly escaped and am still shaken up.

“We both have young families and are going to really struggle to get back on our feet. We need new products/equipment/stations etc.

“We are asking please if you have anything to spare, help us out.”

More than £15,000 has been raised for Lucky in Love Tattoos, which also lost its premises in the fire.

The firm’s GoFundMe page said: “Lucky in Love Tattoos is home to nine self employed tattoo artists, this fire has destroyed all our tattoo equipment, supplies and years of hard work creating our studio.

“This fundraiser has been set up to help Scott, Craig, Cheyenne, Poppy, Graeme, Caitlyn, Nadia, Layla and Laura rebuild all their hard work by allowing them to buy supplies and the necessary tools to tattoo again ASAP.”

Other businesses whose premises were destroyed include Willow Hair Salon, whose owner posted on social media: “Goodbye to our beautiful old building.

“I’m left totally heartbroken this morning from the loss of our salon. The secrets these walls heard, all the gossip, the good news and the bad.”

She added: “Recently I had been talking about moving salons but never in a million years did I think Willow would be shut down this way.

“Thank you to every one of you who helped build my business and who have reached out to check on us and offer your help.”

Sexy Coffee posted on Instagram: “As many of you may have seen in the news, there has been a major fire in the building where our shop is located.

“We are absolutely devastated to confirm that the shop has sadly been destroyed in the fire. It is heartbreaking for us and our team, especially after the support and loyalty we have received from so many of you over the years.

Police erected a cordon around the area (Robert Perry/PA)

“However, we want to reassure everyone that this is not the end. We will rebuild, revamp the shop, and reopen as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, our Argyle Street branch remains open, and we would love to welcome you there.

“Thank you to all of our amazing customers for your continued support. It truly means everything to us.

“We will be back.”

Stuart Patrick, chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said: “The fire has been devastating for Glasgow, particularly for the businesses directly affected.

“Glasgow’s Victorian architecture is world-renowned, and to see a building that has dominated the city’s skyline for more than 170 years disappear is truly heartbreaking.

“However, Glasgow is a resilient city. Its business community will rebuild, and people will continue to work together to support one another in the weeks and months ahead.

“I would encourage anyone travelling to and from Glasgow Central to check Network Rail’s social media for the latest updates.”