Trump claims Iranian Supreme Leader killed in US-Israeli strikes

Donald Trump has claimed that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead following joint US-Israeli strikes on the country.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, the US president said the Ayatollah’s death is “the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their country”.

His death after 37 years as Iran’s supreme leader, along with the reported deaths of several other senior regime figures, throws the country’s future into question.

Earlier, Mr Trump had urged the Iranian people to rise up as he confirmed the US and Israel had attacked targets across the country on Saturday morning.

The attacks prompted retaliation from Iran with strikes reported in several Gulf countries including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

On Saturday evening, the UK chaired an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the situation, where UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned: “Military action carries the risk of igniting a chain of events that no-one can control in the most volatile region of the world.

“Let me be clear, there is no viable alternative to the peaceful settlement of international disputes. Lasting peace can only be achieved through peaceful means, including genuine dialogue and negotiations.”

The US and Israel described the attacks as a “pre-emptive” strike against a Tehran government intent on developing nuclear weapons.

Talks between the US and Iran aimed at resolving the issue of Tehran’s nuclear ambitions ended on Thursday without agreement, but were expected to resume at a later date.

Following the strikes, Sir Keir Starmer convened the Government’s emergency Cobra committee on Saturday morning, before consulting with European and Gulf allies.

Later on Saturday, Sir Keir spoke to Mr Trump to discuss the situation and set out the UK’s role in defensive operations in the region.

In a joint statement with the leaders of France and Germany, the Prime Minister condemned Iran’s retaliation and urged Tehran to “refrain from indiscriminate military strikes” and “seek a negotiated solution”.

Speaking from Downing Street, Sir Keir said the UK had not been involved in the strikes, but had subsequently deployed aircraft “as part of co-ordinated regional defensive operations to protect our people, our interests and our allies”.

He added that protections had been stepped up for British bases in the Middle East and the Government was “reaching out to UK nationals in the region and doing everything we can to support them”.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has advised UK nationals in some parts of the Middle East to “shelter in place”.

The advice extends to Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, where a fire has broken out at the luxury Fairmont Hotel in Dubai’s Palm area – something Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper condemned in a call with her Emirati counterpart.

Hundreds of thousands of British nationals are currently thought to be present in the Gulf.

The Foreign Office has encouraged British nationals in Bahrain, Israel, Palestine, Qatar and the UAE to register their presence online with the UK Government to receive updates on the security situation.