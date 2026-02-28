Many will be apprehensive about Middle East tensions – Little-Pengelly

Many people in Northern Ireland will be apprehensive about the situation in the Middle East, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly has said.

Ms Little-Pengelly was speaking after receiving a security briefing from a UK Government adviser following US and Israeli forces’ missile strikes on Iran on Saturday morning in what the two countries described as a “pre-emptive” strike against a Tehran government intent on developing nuclear weapons.

The attack prompted retaliation from Iran, with missiles reported to have targeted Israel and countries across the Middle East.

Ms Little-Pengelly said: “I know that many, many people will be really apprehensive about what is happening in Iran and across the Middle East.

“The Iranian regime is an appalling one, it has created a huge amount of instability in the region, it has killed many thousands of its own citizens.

“I know that there are many hundreds of people from Northern Ireland who are living and working in the Middle East, particularly in the UAE and of course many others that are visiting the region as well.

“I know that there are a lot of people worried about their loved ones and families at the moment.”

SDLP leader Claire Hanna said she was ‘deeply concerned’ about the situation in the Middle East (Mark Marlow/PA)

The deputy First Minister said the briefing, which was also attended by the Scottish and Welsh First Ministers, was an opportunity to raise questions.

She added: “Also to try to push to ensure that the clear messages are coming out from the UK Government, clear advice to people who are in the region in terms of making sure that all of the support is there to keep people safe.”

SDLP leader Claire Hanna said she was “deeply concerned” about the situation.

She said: “The UK must urgently push for de-escalation, press for an immediate ceasefire, and work with international partners to prevent a wider war.

“Diplomacy, not further military action, must be the focus.”