Man dead after skydive in Devon, police say

A man has died following a skydive in Devon.

Emergency services were called to Dunkeswell Aerodrome, Honiton, at around 1pm on Saturday due to concerns for the welfare of a skydiver.

A 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and his family have been informed.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said scene guards remain in place and inquiries are ongoing into the incident.

The spokesman said: “Police were called to Dunkeswell Aerodrome just before 1pm today, Saturday 28 February, following concerns for the welfare of a male skydiver.

“Emergency services attended the scene, where sadly a 49-year-old man was confirmed deceased.

“His family have been informed.”

Mother-of-four Belinda Taylor, 48, from Totnes, Devon, and Adam Harrison, 30, from Bournemouth, Dorset, died while skydiving in the area of Dunkeswell Aerodrome in June last year.

The site is located in the Blackdown Hills and advertises activities including skydiving, wing walking and helicopter training.