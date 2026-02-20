Starmer to consider bringing in law to remove Andrew from line of succession

A law to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of succession will be considered by the Government after police finish investigating the King’s brother, it is understood.

An Act of Parliament would be required to remove him.

Sir Keir Starmer’s government will consider introducing such legislation once the police have finished their investigation into him, the Press Association understands.

Any changes to the line of succession would also require the agreement of other countries which share the UK monarch.

It comes after Andrew’s arrest on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was held in custody for 11 hours before being released under investigation.

Detectives continued to search Andrew’s former home in Berkshire on Friday.

He was held on Thursday morning after allegations were made against him following the release of files related to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew has denied any wrongdoing over his Epstein links, but has not directly responded to the latest allegations.

After Andrew’s arrest, the King said in a statement that “the law must take its course” and the police have “our full and wholehearted support and co-operation”.