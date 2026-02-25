Final call for applications for Troubles disablement pension scheme

A final call has been made for a pension scheme for those left permanently disabled from an incident in Northern Ireland’s troubled past.

The Victims’ Payments Board is particularly keen to reach those who suffered a permanent disablement, either physical or psychological, as a result of a Troubles related injury, and may now live in England, Scotland or Wales.

Applications to the Troubles Permanent Disablement Payment Scheme will close in August.

The scheme, administered by the Victims’ Payments Board, can award payments ranging from £2,494 to £12,471 per annum to those eligible.

The board has paid out more than £123 million to victims to date.

Former Northern Ireland secretary Lord Hain encouraged potential victims to make applications.

“The scheme is due to end in August this year and I would urge anyone who comes within its remit to apply without delay, or indeed if anyone knows someone who may be eligible to encourage them to apply,” he said.

“There may be those, especially in Great Britain, who don’t yet know about the scheme and it’s important that the message gets out that it exists, and for those who qualify it is truly life changing.”

Paul Bullick, secretary to the Victims’ Payments Board, described the “unique scheme”, adding the board wants to “maximise its impact on those whose injuries must be acknowledged”.

He added: “We are grateful to Lord Hain for helping raise awareness that the scheme is set to close for applications on August 30 2026 and we urge families, friends and those who may know victims of the Troubles to encourage them to apply.

“We work closely with the victims’ groups and organisations to ensure as many eligible people are aware of the scheme and are given the opportunity to apply.”

While the board will accept applications until August 30, it will remain operational for some years until all applications received have been assessed and determined.