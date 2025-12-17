Ex-PSNI officer arrested over alleged sexual offences while on duty – Ombudsman
The arrest was made on Wednesday after a complaint was made.
By contributor Gráinne Ní Aodha, Press Association
A former police officer has been arrested over several alleged non-recent sexual offences, the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland has said.
The alleged offences include a number of “serious” sexual offences and misconduct in public office, it said.
They are alleged to have taken place while he was on duty as a serving Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officer.
The arrest by the Ombudsman took place on Wednesday following a complaint and the commencement of a criminal investigation.