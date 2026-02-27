Greens ‘won the argument’ on blocking Reform in by-election, Lucy Powell admits

Labour’s deputy leader has admitted the Greens had won the “argument that they were best placed” to keep Reform UK out of Gorton and Denton.

Lucy Powell appeared to concede defeat as counting was underway in the by-election, with results expected on Friday morning.

“I wanted Angeliki Stogia to be my colleague in Parliament,” she told Sky News.

“But I think what is really clear is that there is a big majority in this constituency that hasn’t voted for Reform. And on the day the Greens have managed to win that argument that they were best placed to do that.

“But I’m not sure whether that would totally translate in a general election.”

She added that “parties of government too often lose by-elections midterm like this” and that “at the next general election, the choice across the country, not just in one constituency, will be between a Reform government or a Labour government, and I think that will focus people’s minds in a different way.”

“We’ve got to, of course, take stock, as we always do, and show humility and that we are hearing what people are saying.”

A Labour defeat in the party’s long-time stronghold would be a major blow to Sir Keir Starmer’s premiership.

But Ms Powell insisted “there is no leadership contest” and that Sir Keir was determined to “show our labour values more strongly”.

Zack Polanski’s Greens appeared confident that they were in the lead, saying “things are feeling positive”.

Labour won Gorton and Denton in 2024 with more than half the vote, but the mood at the count pointed to a likely defeat for the party’s candidate Ms Stogia and a possible victory for the Greens’ Hannah Spencer.