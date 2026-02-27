Plumber turned MP Hannah Spencer hails Greens’ by-election victory

Plumber turned Green MP Hannah Spencer hailed her victory in the Gorton and Denton by-election and called out others for scapegoating communities.

The 34-year-old took one of Labour’s safest seats, overturning their 13,000 majority and consigning Sir Kier Starmer’s party into third place, behind Reform UK.

After a sometimes divisive month-long campaign, Ms Spencer took the seat with 14,980 votes, a majority of 4,402 over Reform’s Matt Goodwin.

In her victory speech an emotional Ms Spencer said: “I didn’t grow up wanting to be a politician. I am a plumber.

“I am no different to every single person here in this constituency. I work hard. That is what we do.

Hannah Spencer arrives to cast her vote at the polling station in Levenshulme (Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

“Except things have changed a lot over the last few decades, because working hard used to get me something.

“It got you a house, a nice life, holidays, it got you somewhere.

“But now, working hard, what does that get you?”

“Because life has changed. Instead of working for a nice life, we’re working to line the pockets of billionaires. We are being bled dry.

“People in their thousands told me, on the doorstep and at the ballot box, that what we are sick of is being let down and looked down on.

“That we are sick of our hard work making other people rich.”

Hannah Spencer gives her victory speech after winning the by-election (Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Ms Spencer also took aim at her election rivals.

She continued: “I won’t accept this victory tonight without calling out politicians and divisive figures who constantly scapegoat and blame our communities for all the problems in society.

“My Muslim friends and neighbours are just like me, human.

“Now, to my customers, I’m sorry, but I think I might have to cancel the work that you haven’t booked in, because I’m heading to Parliament.

“And when I get there, I will make space for everyone doing jobs like mine,

“We will finally get a seat at the table.

“We can demand better without hating each other.

“We ran a hopeful campaign backed by thousands of volunteers and activists.

“We defeated the parties of billionaire donors.

“Because this is Manchester. We do things differently here.”