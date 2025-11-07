Small boat crossings begin again after two-week pause

Migrants have been pictured setting off from the French coast after a small boat collapsed off Dunkirk yesterday.

After two weeks of rough seas and no small boat crossings since October 22, the calmer weather has seen a renewed increase in incidents.

On Thursday, the French coastguard rescued 94 people who were thrown into the water when their small boat broke apart four nautical miles off the French coast.

Three of those rescued were suffering from hypothermia, according to the French maritime prefecture.

People thought to be migrants attempt to board a small boat in Gravelines, France (Gareth Fuller/PA)

On Friday morning, a group of people were pictured scrambling to board a small boat in Gravelines, northern France, wearing orange life jackets.

They were seen wading through the sea towards the dinghy as thick clouds of mist rolled in overhead, before setting off towards the UK.

According to marine tracking apps, that was one of a number of similar boats which set off from the French coast this morning.

Yesterday saw 621 migrants arrive in the UK on nine boats, bringing the total number of people who have made the crossing this year to 37,575 as of November 6.

In 2024, small boat crossings made up just 4% of overall immigration to the UK, but more than 80% of unauthorised arrivals.