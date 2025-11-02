UUP will not back no-confidence motion in Education Minister over Israel trip

The UUP has confirmed it will not back a no-confidence motion in Stormont Education Minister Paul Givan.

The party said they want to “focus on finding solutions together”, instead of “more divisive rhetoric that delivers nothing for those we serve”.

Sinn Fein and the SDLP confirmed on Saturday they will back the no-confidence motion in Mr Givan proposed by People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll.

The DUP minister has been under fire over his recent trip to Israel, during which he visited a school and asked his department to publicise it on their social media channels.

Sinn Fein MLA Deirdre Hargey speaks at a demonstration at Belfast City Hall on Saturday afternoon where crowds turned out calling for the resignation Paul Givan (PA)

Crowds gathered at Belfast City Hall to call for Mr Givan’s resignation on Saturday, and Sinn Fein MLA Deirdre Hargey confirmed her party will back the no-confidence petition.

Mr Carroll has said he is confident he will get the 30 signatures needed on the petition after the SDLP also indicated their support.

More than 12,000 people have signed an online petition calling for Mr Givan to resign.

However, DUP leader Gavin Robinson said the minister was “going nowhere”, and reiterated his “full support” for his party colleague.

He also accused the protesters of a “long-standing hostility towards the Jewish state and their sympathies to, and support for, the Hamas terrorists who can have no part in the future of Gaza and the Middle East”.

Mr Givan said he has been “vilified”.

In a statement on his Facebook page on Saturday, he wrote: “Over the past week, I have been vilified by those who have sought to call into question my character and my commitment to the people of Northern Ireland.

“The very same people among whom, today in Belfast, were shouting the antisemitic chant ‘From the river to the sea’.”

He added: “I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has been in touch with messages of support.

“I will continue to represent the people of Lagan Valley and Northern Ireland with the same energy and enthusiasm that I have always brought to public life.”

Last week teachers’ unions were among those expressing concern about Mr Givan’s trip, with the Northern Ireland Teachers’ Council claiming the Department of Education’s promotion of the school visit was an “overtly political and divisive act”, and urging the post be deleted.

Rival politicians have questioned whether it was appropriate to visit Israel at a time when the country is facing international criticism over its military offensive in Gaza.

Several unionist MLAs went on the “fact-finding trip” at the invitation of the Israeli government.

In a statement on Sunday, the UUP said it will not back the no-confidence motion in the Assembly on Monday.

“As a party, we have consistently and unequivocally voiced our disgust about the tragedy of 7th October 2023, and the devastating loss of life that has followed in both Israel and Gaza,” they said.

“We share and understand the deep frustration and anguish felt by many across Northern Ireland at the ongoing suffering in the Middle East.

“At a time when our communities are crying out for leadership and delivery from Stormont, we need a focus on finding solutions together rather than more divisive rhetoric that delivers nothing for those we serve.”