Terrifying video shows spooky shape of 'ghost' roaming grounds of stately home

Footage shows the spooky shape of what could be a ghost roaming the grounds of a UK stately home.

The shadow was captured on camera by Dr Tom Lewis, conversation and research manager at Longleat House Safari Park in Wiltshire.

Hundreds of years ago, there was a menagerie in a wooded part of the Longleat estate called Wolf Wood - where the safari is located now.

It was created by Thomas Thynne, the 2nd Viscount Weymouth, who was married to Lady Louisa Carteret.

Louisa, known as the Grey Lady, is said to still walk the corridors searching for her lover, a footman, rumoured to have been killed by her husband, the 2nd Viscount.

Dr Tom said: "I spotted the shape straightaway; it seems too tall to be a wolf! Obviously, because the area is now the Safari Park, catching glimpses of possible apparitions is quite rare, unlike the House, where voices have been heard and spirits seen."

Emma Challinor, Longleat archivist, said: "While there are old tales of the 2nd Marquess of Bath on moonlit nights visiting his plantation of mixed woodland where the Longleat Railway now runs, I haven’t heard reports of ghosts in the Safari area.

"The site seen in this mysterious footage was, in the early 1700s, a geometrically-planted wooded grove where guests could take secluded strolls, and where the 2nd Viscount kept a menagerie of animals in the 1730s.”

Ghost Tours are taking place at Longleat House during its Great British Autumn half term event. The tours, which are running from October 25 and November 2, can be booked now.