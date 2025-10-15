Wizz Air to train 1,200 new pilots by 2028

Wizz Air is to train 1,200 new pilots by 2028, including 240 from the UK, it has been announced.

The airline said it was particularly keen to hear from individuals looking to change careers.

The selection process takes around six months, followed by two years of training.

Wizz Air currently employs 2,800 pilots, including more than 250 in the UK.

Captain Phil Cullen, Wizz Air UK’s head of operations and accountable manager, said: “Our commitment to training 1,200 new pilots, within the Wizz Air Group, by 2028 represents a major investment in the future of aviation and the UK’s economic landscape.

“We’re particularly excited to expand our recruitment efforts into Ireland for the first time, and to open the door for people seeking a career change.”

Wizz Air said it plans to expand its fleet and route network towards its target of operating 500 aircraft by 2030.