TV presenter Jay Blades due to enter pleas to rape charges

TV presenter Jay Blades is due to appear in court, where he is expected to enter a plea to rape charges.

The 55-year-old, who fronted primetime BBC show The Repair Shop, will face a hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday following an appearance at Telford Magistrates’ Court last month.

Blades, who is on conditional bail, stepped back from presenting last year.

He faces two allegations of rape and was not required to indicate how he would plead to either charge at the previous hearing.

The defendant, of Claverley in Shropshire, found fame on the restoration programme The Repair Shop, which he started presenting in 2017.

He also appeared on Celebrity Masterchef, Celebrity Bake Off and Comic Relief, as well as presenting the BBC’s Money For Nothing until 2020.