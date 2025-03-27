The King’s busy fortnight as he cancels Friday engagements after hospital stay

The King has cancelled engagements on Friday after a “short period of observation in hospital” due to “temporary side effects” from his cancer treatment.

Buckingham Palace said that after “scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer” on Thursday morning, the King “experienced temporary side effects”.

“His Majesty’s afternoon engagements were therefore postponed,” the statement added.

Charles, who is known for being a workaholic, is said to have thrived on carrying out public and state duties in recent months, seeing them as being of great benefit to his overall wellbeing.

Here are the King’s most high-profile official engagements from the last two weeks:

– Thursday March 13, London

The King held a WaterAid reception at Buckingham Palace with guests including fitness influencer Joe Wicks who said he would “love to know” the King’s fitness routine.

– Monday March 17, London

The King met the new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the royal residence in London. He told Mr Carney “it’s a great treat to see you again” as he welcomed him in the 1844 Room.

– Wednesday March 19, Belfast

After arriving in Northern Ireland, the King and Queen were greeted by sea shanties and acrobatics in Belfast’s Commercial Court where they met members of the public.

The King then visited the Newforge sports complex in Belfast where he gave a speech paying tribute to the police and thanking them for their work.

– Thursday March 20, Limavady

The King and Queen visited an arable farm near Limavady in Northern Ireland. Charles was presented with an oak sapling while Camilla helped cook steak using the farm’s oil produce.

– Thursday March 20, Hillsborough

The King met young people taking part in Co-operation Ireland’s future leaders programme at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, his official residence in Northern Ireland.

– Thursday March 20, Coleraine

In his final stop in the north west of Northern Ireland, the King visited Ulster University’s campus in Coleraine. Here he learned about ground-breaking research that scientists are conducting into cancer therapies.

– Friday March 21, Banbridge

At the final stop of the Northern Ireland tour, the King met representatives from the Game Of Thrones experience, the owner of a gift shop, local bakers and linen makers in Banbridge. Two ukulele bands, from Banbridge and Lisburn, played Rockin’ All Over The World as he arrived with the Queen.

– Monday March 24, London

The King met the UK and France’s top military leaders at Windsor Castle. Charles, who is head of the British armed forces, held an audience with the joint chiefs of staff from both countries.

– Tuesday March 25, London

At an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, the King knighted a number of notable figures including actor Sir Stephen Fry who said he was “chuffed to the heavens”. Athlete Dina Asher-Smith, a Second World War veteran and novelist Alan Hollinghurst were all also knighted by Charles at the ceremony.

– Tuesday March 25, London

The King attended a reception hosted by the Queen at Clarence House. Camilla unveiled the Queen’s Reading Room Medal, which will be awarded annually to people who support storytelling in their local communities.

The King then attended the annual Butler Trust Awards ceremony alongside the Princess Royal at St James’s Palace in central London. The King’s sister presented the awards to outstanding people working in prisons, probation and youth justice across the UK.

– Wednesday March 26, London

The King attended an exhibition celebrating the power and potential of soil at Somerset House. Curators Of The Soil: The World At Our Feet exhibition praised his “incredible sense of curiosity” as he toured the exhibition.

The King and Queen then in the evening hosted 400 guests from various UK news organisations at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday to show support for local news.

Charles was welcomed by Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy and a gathering of leading media professionals, including Tony James, 89, thought to be the UK’s oldest working journalist.

– Thursday March 27, London

The King was due to receive credentials from the ambassadors of three different nations on Thursday afternoon. This was cancelled as he visited the London Clinic due to temporary side effects of his cancer treatment.

– Friday March 28, Birmingham

The King was due to undertake four public engagements in Birmingham on Friday but these have been rescheduled under medical advice.