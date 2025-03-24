Shrewsbury teenager killed in dog attack was bitten on face and neck, inquest opening told

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A teenager who died in an XL bully dog attack sustained face and neck injuries, the opening of an inquest has heard.

Morgan Dorsett, from Shrewsbury, died following the incident inside a flat in Cobhorn Drive, Withywood, Bristol, on February 26.

Avon Coroners’ Court heard a post-mortem examination gave a provisional cause of death as dog bites to Miss Dorsett’s neck.

Coroners officer Alexis Camp told the hearing that Miss Dorsett’s death was confirmed at 7.29pm by a paramedic.

Floral tributes left near the scene on Cobhorn Drive (Rod Minchin/PA)

Miss Dorsett was identified by her mother, Marie Smith, in the mortuary at Flax Bourton, near Bristol.

Ms Camp said: “Morgan received significant dog bites to her face and neck, resulting in her sad death.”

She added: “I understand that there are family concerns regarding the police criminal investigation.”

A preliminary cause of death of dog bites to the neck was given to the court.

Statements will be taken from Miss Dorsett’s family, police and paramedics, with a full post-mortem report and toxicology report prepared ahead of the final inquest hearing.

Maria Voisin, senior coroner for Avon, said: “Because of the pending criminal investigation, I am not going to list this. It will be on a date to be fixed.”

The dog was put down following the incident.

A man and a woman, both aged in their 20s, who were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury and resulting in death, as well as possession of a prohibited breed of dog, have been released on conditional bail.